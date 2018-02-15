- Conte addresses the media ahead of Friday's FA Cup fifth round clash against Hull City at Stamford Bridge.
- The Blues boss said last week he was unsure how long Alvaro Morata would be out for with a back injury - only for the striker to return on Monday night.
- Emerson Palmieri hoping to make his debut for the club tomorrow.
- Nathan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be involved after sitting out of an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this week.
Chelsea's Under-18 side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday [13 February]. Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi were eligible to play for Jody Morris' young hopefuls that day but were not included on the day so they could continue training with the first-team.
Is that an indication they will be involved on Friday? It's something Conte has already done in cup competitions this season, with both players featuring in the fourth round victory over Newcastle United.
Eighteen-year-old Dujon Sterling is another Chelsea youngster to feature under Conte this season but having been involved for the Under-18s – playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the game's opener against Spurs – he seems unlikely to be involved.
"We are struggling to find a solution to solve the pain in his back. If you ask me whether he needs a day, a month or the rest of the season, I don't know. For this season, I am a bit worried. You very well the importance of the player."
Those were Antonio Conte's comments on Alvaro Morata's back injury last Friday. Despite his concerns, the Spain international emerged of the bench in that comfortable win over West Brom to produce a bright cameo performance just three days later.
Is the problem now completely resolved? It would appear so, but let's hear what the manager has to say first.
A 3-0 win over West Brom get Chelsea back on track somewhat last Monday but they now enter a pivotal week in their season as far as their chase for silverware is concerned.
The FA Cup is probably their most realistic opportunity in that respect; Chelsea host Hull City in the fifth round of the competition on Friday. But just around the corner is the visit of Barcelona, with Lionel Messi and Co arriving at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.
Is that fixture likely to factor into Antonio Conte's selection plans for the Tigers? We will find out shortly, with an update on Alvaro Morata's back injury also expected after his return to action on Monday.