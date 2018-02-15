Live Conte addresses the media ahead of Friday's FA Cup fifth round clash against Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss said last week he was unsure how long Alvaro Morata would be out for with a back injury - only for the striker to return on Monday night.

Emerson Palmieri hoping to make his debut for the club tomorrow.

Nathan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be involved after sitting out of an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this week.

2 min 12:51 Chelsea's Under-18 side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday [13 February]. Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi were eligible to play for Jody Morris' young hopefuls that day but were not included on the day so they could continue training with the first-team. Is that an indication they will be involved on Friday? It's something Conte has already done in cup competitions this season, with both players featuring in the fourth round victory over Newcastle United. Eighteen-year-old Dujon Sterling is another Chelsea youngster to feature under Conte this season but having been involved for the Under-18s – playing the full 90 minutes and scoring the game's opener against Spurs – he seems unlikely to be involved.

7 min 12:46 "We are struggling to find a solution to solve the pain in his back. If you ask me whether he needs a day, a month or the rest of the season, I don't know. For this season, I am a bit worried. You very well the importance of the player." Those were Antonio Conte's comments on Alvaro Morata's back injury last Friday. Despite his concerns, the Spain international emerged of the bench in that comfortable win over West Brom to produce a bright cameo performance just three days later. Is the problem now completely resolved? It would appear so, but let's hear what the manager has to say first.