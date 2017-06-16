Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly frustrated with the Blues' hierarchy over the strategy for the 2017/18 season and could be open to the idea of leaving the Premier League winners this summer.

The Italian coach's current deal will run down in 2019 and his employers earlier assured their manager will be tied down with a new deal in the summer. However, there has been no communication from the club regarding the same so far.

According to the Daily Record, the former Juventus manager has informed the Blues' hierarchy that he could walk away from the English outfit if key concerns are not resolved. Should Conte leave, Thomas Tuchel is identified as a potential replacement. The German coach parted ways with Borussia Dortmund after the end of the last campaign.

Chelsea are looking to bolster the squad for the new season as they look to defend the title and also challenge Europe's elite for the Champions League. The Italian coach helped the west London club win the title in his debut season. That helped the Stamford Bridge outfit to return to the Champions League after a year's absence from European football.

Conte wants the club to spend heavily in the summer transfer market in order to secure the Europe's elite club competition. The report claims a source close to the 47-year-old believes the club "owes" him an "aggressive spending" after failing to land the requested targets in his first two windows.

In addition, he has reportedly asked for a direct line of communication with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia.

Steve Holland, Conte's assistant left the club after the end of the last season. Chelsea manager needs power to appoint Holland's successor and other assistant coaches.

He also wants to bring in a new academy director and is planning to have a full control over the Blues' youth system.

Diego Costa has publicly expressed his desire to leave Chelsea this summer. The Brazil-born Spain international was the focal point of his side's attack as the Blues won the title comfortably last season.

The English champions are believed to be interested in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton and keen on bringing AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko. It should be seen whether Chelsea can convince Conte to continue at the club. A successful transfer window is likely to see the Blues manager to stay at Stamford Bridge.