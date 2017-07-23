Antonio Conte has revealed that he is happy with the way Chelsea have carried out their transfer business so far this summer, completing three deals in the form of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger to add to their title winning squad for the coming season.

The Italian has also cooled talk about Diego Costa's imminent departure, a decision he had made as early as January.

Conte expects another signing to arrive in the next few days before they continue their pre-season training in Singapore. The Blues beat Arsenal comprehensively in their first pre-season fixture at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing, China.

However, the manager is not happy with the current state of his squad and needs more signings for a credible title defence, especially now since they will be involved in four competitions.

Bakayoko will remain in Monaco for now as he is recovering from a knee injury.

"In Singapore, Rudiger and Morata will arrive, maybe someone else," said Conte to the Daily Mail. "I hope. I know very well that the club is working strong, very hard to try to make me the best way to work.

"This season the target is the same but it won't be easy, because you can see Man City, Man United, the other teams as well are trying to reinforce and we are changing a lot. More from necessity, not because I wanted to change."

He went on to explain, "We are changing a lot and we are buying top players because we need to improve our squad because last season — and I repeat — we played regularly with 13 players.

"We have to understand that we have a situation where we are building with 11 players and now we have [Andreas] Christensen, Morata... but it's not enough. We need more."

Conte went on to speak about his new contract, which will see him at the club till at least 2019, insisting that such short durations keep up the motivation and help drive him on.

He also spoke about his family, who he missed as the season wore on last year, but revealed that they will be travelling to London this season to give him support.

"When we finished last season and you were asking about my contract, I told you that I have two years contract to go," he said.

"And then I thought 'this is the right way, to continue to give me motivation, to give the club motivation.' I don't see any problem about this. And I'm happy with this new contract.

"The club recognised me and the job I did with the players last season. I'm happy, and I think it's the same for the club. And we have time, eventually, to extend this contract," Conte added.