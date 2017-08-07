Antonio Conte has warned against expecting too much from Chelsea's new summer signings after substitute Alvaro Morata missed a penalty in the Community Shield shoot-out defeat to Arsenal at Wembley.

Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last month, tasked with leading the Blues attack amid the expected departure of Diego Costa. The club record made his debut in the curtain raiser ahead of the new season from the bench but failed to make the impression required after replacing Michy Batshuayi. After failing to impress during normal time he missed from the spot in the shoot-out as Arsenal claimed victory.

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger, signed from Roma, also came on in the second-half while Tiemoue Bakayoko missed the clash due to injury after being brought from Monaco ahead of Nemanja Matic's departure to Manchester United.

Conte admitted that Morata and his other new signings will need time to settle into the pace of the Premier League but refused to be drawn into a debate over whether the Spaniard is capable of filling the void due to be left by Costa in Chelsea's attack.

"Morata needs to work but that is normal. He is with us for just one week and it's very important to find his condition and for him to understand our football. He needs a bit of time, but that's normal, it's the same for Rudiger and Bakayoko," Conte said in the press conference following the defeat to Arsenal.

"I think I have also replied to this question (on if the news signings will cope witout Costa). I hope in the future to have a different question than about improving our squad or our striker. I replied and my reply is always the same one, otherwise it means that I tell you a lie. But the truth is the one I always repeat."

Meanwhile, fans were left surprised after Thibaut Courtois took Chelsea's second penalty in the shoot-out, which saw the Belgium international fire his effort over the cross-bar. Conte defended the decision, insisting that the 'keeper was rewarded for his record in training.

"Courtois is one of the best players to kick a penalty. If you have a player that shows you during training to be one of the best, you pick him to shoot a penalty," Conte said. "Don't forget also that Morata is a forward and he did the same."