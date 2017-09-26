Christian conspiracy theorist David Meade has altered the date of the start of the apocalypse after a previous Doomsday went by without signs the earth is set for imminent catastrophe.

Meade had reportedly said that 23 September would be the day signs prophesied in the biblical Book of Revelations would manifest themselves and set the stage for rapture and seven years of tribulation. He came to this after reading the Bible with a numerological eye - 33 is an important number in the book, he says, and 23 September was 33 days after the ominous solar eclipse over the USA.

The conspiracy theory is centred around the idea that a 10th planet, known as Nibiru, is set to collide with Earth - something that scientists say is supported by no evidence. The theory also has links to the Revelation 12 Sign Prophecy where people believe that astrological events are seeing realising the prophecy from the Book of Revelations and signalling a step on the road to apocalypse.

According to his website, Meade now says that 15 October is "the day of the onset of the 7-Year Day of the Lord, or Tribulation." The beginning of October is 40 days after the eclipse (not 33 days) and "October is the month to watch!" Meade writes.

"The actual event of the beginning of the Tribulation occurs on October 15." Meade writes. "That's when the action starts. Hold on and watch – wait until the middle of October and I don't believe you'll be disappointed."

NASA has previously said that Nibiru does not exist, with leading scientists saying people should "get over it".

Reading about changing conspiracy theories might be fun for many but if you share the name of a conspiracy theorist, it's not quite so funny. Another David Meade, this one a 'mentalist' from County Down, has said that since the other Meade's predictions hit headlines, he's received death threats - especially after some journalists wrongly identified his social media profiles as belonging to the other David Meade.