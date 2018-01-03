1 of 2

Apple's new, insanely expensive iMac Pro (£4,899, $6,625) comes with a unique set of accessories you cannot get anywhere else: a Space Gray mouse, touchpad and keyboard.

The tech giant is no stranger to making decent money off of colour changes – just look at the Rose Gold iPhones. But now, people are so desperate to get their hands on the Space Gray accessories that they are spending roughly the same as the cost of a new MacBook Pro.

According to Gizmodo, an Apple Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2, all in Space Gray, has set someone back $1,525 on eBay. The same set direct from Apple, in the standard silver colour, costs $337.

To really put that in perspective, Apple sells a 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299. Not to mention the Macbook Pro comes in, you guessed it, Space Gray.

And if you are one of the few who would be willing to spend that sort of money on accessories, there are still packages available. One seller is offering up the keyboard, trackpad and mouse for a buy now price of $1,750. Too expensive? You can open the bidding at $1,150.

Apple's logo stickers were once a hot commodity when they were included with the iPod in the 2000s. Now that iPhones have become common, Apple is upping their game with unique black stickers included with the iMac Pro.

Just keep in mind, there is a lot of other things you can buy with that iMac Pro money.