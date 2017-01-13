Apple, which has been contemplating entering the video streaming business, finally seems to have chalked out its path on what it wants to do. Reports suggest the tech giant is planning to make original content, mainly TV shows that will challenge the content of potential rivals Netflix and HBO.

The iPhone maker has reportedly been in talks with veteran producers in recent months about buying rights to scripted television programmes. It has even discussed making movies, but that is rather preliminary at the moment. Apple seeks to rival quality shows like HBO's Westworld and Netflix's Stranger Things.

The content planned is likely to be a part of Apple Music and the programming would be available to subscribers of the same, which currently has a $10-a-month (£8) subscription charge. The music streaming service of the company has been lagging behind the likes of Spotify for a while now. Adding TV-like content may help Apple draw more subscribers.

Apple is already said to be actively pursuing Hollywood producers and have discussed the possibility of bringing out the first of these shows by the end of 2017 according to the Wall Street Journal. The company, however, is only targeting the niche content category and is not likely to invest millions of dollars like Netflix and HBO do for each show of theirs. For the last season of Game Of Thrones (Season 6), HBO is estimated to have spent somewhere between $6m and $10m.

Earlier, Apple was also in talks with various networks including CBS to launch similar services, but they did not work out.