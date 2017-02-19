Apple has been working with Broadcom to develop a wireless charging solution to be used in future iPhone models, suggests a new report.

The partnership between Apple and Broadcom has lasted for about two years, JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur wrote in a research note, obtained by CNBC, released on Friday (17 February).

The next iPhone, known as the iPhone 8, might not pack this feature, due to growing concern about safety standards of batteries following the 2016 recall of Galaxy Note 7, after a number of the smartphones exploded.

Sur further believes the future iPhone could also come with glass rear cover.

"We believe the glass back cover is conducive to wireless charging as it reduces signal interference versus a metal casing. It is possible for Apple to add proprietary features such as fast charging or extended charging to differentiate itself from the pack and enhance the value of its own hardware ecosystem," Sur noted.

According to estimates provided by Sur, the iPhone with wireless charging would grow to $500m-$600m (£403m-£483m) opportunity for Broadcom.

KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects three iPhones coming this year will have wireless charging. Apple, in a recent report, confirmed it has joined the Wireless Power Consortium "to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards".

The company said its membership in the consortium is one of many to "standards development organisations".