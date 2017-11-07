Nearly after three years, the legal tussle between Apple and Samsung regarding infringement of patents linked to slide-to-unlock, quick links, and autocorrect features has come to an end. On Monday, 6 November, the US Supreme Court denied hearing Samsung's recent appeal on the case.

The original verdict on the case, which came in 2014, required Samsung to pay Apple a sum equal to $120m (£91m) for infringing the three patents in question. However, that ruling was overturned in February 2016 by a panel of judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears all patent appeals.

But things changed again when the verdict was reinstated after the case was reheard. Most of the judges were in favour of Apple in October 2016.

With that, Samsung took the matter to the Supreme Court. However, the move didn't work as the court issued a single-line denial to the petition, without any comment. It is also worth noting that out of the three patents, the patent for "quick-links" feature, which turned phone numbers and addresses into clickable links, accounted for more than 80% of total damages, which is nearly $100m.

"Our argument was supported by many who believed that the Court should hear the case to reinstate fair standards that promote innovation and prevent abuse of the patent system," a Samsung representative said in a statement on Monday.

"One of Apple's patents at issue, in this case, has been invalidated by courts around the world, and yet today's decision allows Apple to unjustly profit from this patent, stunts innovation and places competition in the courtroom rather than the marketplace."

Apple has not yet commented on the matter.