Just days after launching the HomePod, Apple already has a major issue on its hands. The HomePod retails for £319 in the UK and went on sale on 9 February.

According to Wirecutter and Pocket Lint, early adopters of the HomePod are noticing rings being left on wooden surfaces where the speaker is placed.

The problem reportedly stems from oils that diffuse from the speaker's vibration-dampening silicone base, according to Wirecutter.

Apple has since updated its section on "cleaning and taking care of HomePod".

"It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-dampening silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces.

"The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks."

"If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer's recommend cleaning process. If you're concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface."

Long story short, Apple's solution is to either wipe down the table, have it refinished or just put it somewhere else.

Apple is no stranger to experiencing problems on new devices. The iPhone 4 had a design flaw that forced phone calls to drop out whenever it was held incorrectly. And the iPhone 6 suffered BendGate, where users were noticing the phones bending in their pockets.