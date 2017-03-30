April is right on our doorstep and there's plenty of great movies coming out over the next four weeks. But when so many of the outings are worth watching, which do you pick to see? If you can't watch them all that is...

To help you out, IBTimes UK offers up a scaled-down guide to next month's heavy hitters...

Our first recommendation is filled to the brim with high-octane action, as Universal Pictures gears up to release eagerly-anticipated sequel Fast & Furious 8. Starring the usual suspects, such as Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, as well as newbies Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, the follow-up sees leader Dom Toretto seduced by a mysterious female hacker, and embark on a life of crime.

Desperate to get their former crew member back on side, Dom's friends Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the team travel the world to convince him to ditch the thrills of the underworld and return to the folds of the family.

The second film on our list, Their Finest starring Bill Nighy and Gemma Arterton, is a much more refined outing. Set in the early 1940s, it sees the latter play a married woman who unexpectedly falls for a screenwriter whilst working with him on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk in France.

The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin, Ben Hur's Jack Huston and Richard E Grant also star.

Next, we have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so it seems pretty fair to say we've saved the best 'til last, right? As with most comic book movies, the exact plot is still relatively under wraps but with the promise of crazy alien battles in space, a retro soundtrack, Groot's adorable antics and romance between Chris Pratt's Peter Quill and Zoe Saldana's Gamora, what more could fans of the original want?

The whole gang are back to take down criminals and wreak havoc in the cosmos this time round, but expect to see some fresh faces in the mix too. Kurt Russell is set to appear as Star-Lord's dad, Ego, in the film while Elizabeth Debicki will bring Marvel Comics' character Ayesha to life. There's even a rumour that Sylvester Stallone is going to show up. Well, this is Guardians, after all... anything can happen!

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider