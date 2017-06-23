Four Arab states have given Qatar 10 days to meet 13 conditions in order to end a current diplomatic and economic crisis in the Gulf. Earlier in June, several nations across the Arab world cut ties with Qatar after repeatedly accusing it of destabilising the region, something that Doha denies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain have now laid down 13 conditions Qatar needs to meet to solve the crisis.

The demands include closing state-funded news outlet Al Jazeera, closing a Turkish military base and reducing ties with Iran, a regional adversary, an unnamed official told Reuters.

Qatar – which has long been accused of supporting terrorist groups – was also asked to sever ties with terrorists, ideological and sectarian organisations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Isis, Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah and Jabhat Fateh al Sham.

Doha was also urged to stop interfering with the four countries' domestic and foreign affairs and stop giving Qatari nationality to citizens from the four countries, the official further explained.

Furthermore, Qatar was also also asked to pay reparations to the four countries for any damage or costs incurred as a result of Qatari policies.

The official said Doha had ten days to meet the demands, handed over to Qatar by Kuwait, a mediator in the current crisis.

Should Qatar agree to meet the demands, its compliance will be monitored with monthly reports during the first year, then every three months the next year, then annually for 10 years, the official said.

The Qatar embassy in London was not immediately available for comment, while Al Jazeera has not replied to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

On Monday (19 June) Foreign Minister Saheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar would not negotiate with the four states unless they lifted their measures against Doha, Reuters said.

The diplomatic and economic isolation of Qatar has sparked what has been deemed as one of the worst crisis in the Gulf in recent years.

Turkey is backing Qatar and has called for an end to the economic and diplomatic isolation of Doha, which has prompted Qatari citizens to stockpile goods amid fears food and water stocks would deplete as the country depends on food imports.

Both Iran and Turkey have dispatched food supplies to Qatar. Ankara also sent a small contingent of soldiers and armored vehicles.