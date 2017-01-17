Arda Turan's agent reportedly met with Barcelona officials last week to inform the club about Chinese side Guangzhou's interest in his client. Sport claims the Turkey international is expected to stay at the Nou Camp, but both he and the Catalan side are open to having their heads turned by major-bucks offers.

Turan joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, but has been linked with a move to the the Chinese Super League during the last two transfer windows after a struggling start to the life with Luis Enrique's side.

Earlier in October the player himself confirmed the La Liga giants turned down a big-money offer from an unnamed Chinese club to part ways with him during the summer.

"Barcelona told me 'no' because they believe in me, I am a long-term project for the club and I didn't just come here to play six months," Turan said to Beyaz TV when asked about the offer.

While Turan is still not a first-choice player at Barcelona, the former Atletico Madrid star has made the most of the opportunities handed to him in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances.

But Sport is now claiming that Turan's future may be elsewhere after his agent visited Barcelona last week to tell the club officials Guangzhou are still keen on luring the 29-year-old playmaker to the CSL.

The Spanish publication says that both parties want Turan to continue at Barcelona until the end of the season, but the Chinese billionaires could change their minds if a very lucrative offer arrives.

Sport claims Guangzhou are yet to make a formal bid but they could be ready to offer €50m (£43.2m, $53.5m) to Barcelona and a €20m-a-year-salary to Turan.

The reports adds Turan's departure will need to be before the end of the transfer window in Europe as Barcelona would need to go into the market to find a replacement if the Turkey international leaves the Nou Camp.

Luis Enrique has admitted in recent days that Barcelona remain open to signing or selling players until the January transfer window closes.