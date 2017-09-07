Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is set for an unspecified spell on the sidelines after returning from international duty with a hamstring injury. The La Liga giants have confirmed the blow ahead of a busy week which will see Ernesto Valverde's side hosting Espanyol on Saturday (9 September) three days before hosting Juventus in their first game of the Champions League group stage.

Turan, 30, made the Turkey's starting line-up in the 1-0 victory over Croatian before being replaced in the 70th minute of the game by new Celta Vigo signing Emre Mor.

It looks like the substitution was not tactical with Barcelona reporting that the midfielder returned from his international duties with a left hamstring strain.

The news shouldn't be a major concern for Valerde following a summer with plenty of speculation linking the former Atletico Madrid star with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Turan appears to be out of the manager's plans for the new season after failing to feature in any of the first four games of the 2017-2018 campaign – even being left out of the squad entirely during the defeats to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and in the 2-0 victory over Alaves.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic could be ready to face Espanyol after being pictured alongside the rest of his available teammates during the Thursday's [7 September] training session.

Rakitic suffered an injury to his left thigh during Croatia's 1-0 victory over Kosovo, being consecutively ruled out for the World Cup qualifier against Turkey. However, the former Sevilla midfielder returned to training on Thursday and looks in line to be available for the upcoming derby against Espanyol and the Champions League visit of Juventus.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and the club's Spanish contingent were back in training after completing their international duties.

"Coach Ernesto Valverde is gradually getting his men back together at the Ciutat Esportiva. On Thursday another eight players returned to training for the morning session; Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Sergio, Andrés Iniesta and Gerard Deulofeu after World Cup qualifiers with Spain, Leo Messi and Javier Mascherano after with Argentina and Arda Turan with Turkey," Barcelona confirmed in the club official website.

"The latter trained aside from the rest of the squad doing some specific work as he has a thigh strain and his recovery will determine his return. The majority of the squad continued their preparations for Saturday's Catalan derby against Espanyol at Camp Nou (8.45pm CET kick off). The squad will train again on Friday at 6.00pm CET in their last session before their third league game of the 2017/18 campaign."

Luis Suarez is yet to return but the Uruguay international is also expected to be ready for the visit of Espanyol after he played 90 minutes with 'no pain' during his national team's 2-1 victory over Paraguay this week.