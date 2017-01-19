Since Donald Trump emerged victorious at the US elections, many stars have expressed their disdain on multiple platforms. While pop Legend Madonna criticised "the insanely high" volume of women who voted for him, Chelsea Handler believes much of the blame actually lies with the Kardashians.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the 41-year-old comedian and chat show said the meteoric rise of reality TV's most famous family proves that scandal now trumps substance and guaranteed that business tycoon would become Barack Obama's successor.

"I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians," she told the publication. "The way these people have blown up and don't go away – it's surreal. Everyone is for sale."

A former lover of 50 Cent, Handler is an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, added: "[The media] were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We've turned into a reality show.

Referring to the property tycoon's incessant rants on Twitter, she said: "We're looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It's the biggest piece of garbage you've ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It's the worst."

She went on to add that Trump leading the free world was "so screwed up" and that she resented Russia's reported interference in the election: "How do we ever recover from that? What's to prevent them from doing it for the rest of our lives?"

Aside from bonding with Khloe Kardashian, Handler has never really seen eye-to-eye with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She previously credited the famous family for inspiring her departure from the E! network – following the announcement that her talk show Chelsea Lately was moving to Netflix.

Meanwhile, Handler will continue vent frustration when she takes to the streets in protest at one of many anti-Trump rallies taking place across the globe. Mashable reports she will lead The Women's March on Main on 21 January – just hours after Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Over 4,000 people have confirmed plans to attend the event, which coincides with the 2017 Sundance Festival.

Handler said: "I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women's March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in DC."