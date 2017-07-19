Jurgen Klopp is remaining tight-lipped and light-hearted amid Liverpool's protracted pursuit of Naby Keita following reports that an improved bid for the highly-rated midfielder has been rebuffed.

According to RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz, Liverpool have seen a second club-record offer worth £66m ($86m) dismissed by the Bundesliga runners-up after initially failing with a £57m approach last week.

Klopp has maintained a relaxed aura throughout a complicated saga that threatens to run until the very end of the summer transfer window.

He gave a typically humourous response when asked during a press conference in Hong Kong that followed a 2-0 Premier League Asia Trophy victory over Crystal Palace if Liverpool were prepared to increase their bid for a second time.

"What do you know?," the charismatic German was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. "£66m turned down today? Oh my God, which newspaper?"

Pressed on how much higher the club were willing to go, he replied: "Are we in Vegas or what? I told you I don't speak about this. Are we in Macau?"

Central midfielder Keita has emerged as Liverpool's priority summer target following deals for Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke and a failed attempt to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

However, Leipzig have no interest in selling any of their key players ahead of a first season of Champions League football. Indeed, Mateschitz claimed that offloading Keita, aged 22, would "not only be a proof of distrust to our fans but also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too."

While Keita's future remains uncertain, one player who is expected to join Liverpool soon is Andrew Robertson. The Reds are said to have agreed an £8m fee for the Hull City left-back that will rise to £10m with add-ons. The Tigers, meanwhile, are believed to be close to signing Reds midfielder Kevin Stewart in a separate deal and also retain a strong interest in young winger Ryan Kent.

Robertson has departed Hull's training camp in Portugal and will undergo a medical on Thursday before joining up with his new teammates when they return from the Far East next week and begin preparations for a further trip to Germany. The Scotland international will compete with James Milner for a starting berth at Anfield as Alberto Moreno shuffles closer to the exit door.

Klopp would not directly discuss any transfer-related topics during his latest presser and, as usual, prefers to wait until those targets are signed and delivered.

"As soon as somebody tells me I can talk to you about transfers I will do it, but nobody has said anything, so we have to wait," he added, per Sky Sports.