Love Island star Chris Hughes has just released a line of premium bottled mineral water infused with his own tears. Nope, not joking.

The 24-year-old self-proclaimed rapper, who is enjoying success with his new single Little Bit Leave It with fellow islander Kem Cetinay, announced the bizarre product launch on social media today with the words: "I'm launching my first ever product in partnership with @Topman #LEauDeChris".

It was accompanied by a Rankin-shot short black and white clip of Hughes gratuitously revealing his gym-honed physique in a pair of Topman boxers while shedding one of his sacred (and very expensive) tears as he creepily caressed the water bottle.

He then drinks it, Joey Tribbiani-gallon-of-milk style, with most of it pouring down his rippled abdomen. Lucky us. And Olivia Attwood.

Despite the whole thing being very Chris Hughes – if you watched Love Island you'll know it fits his strange yet lovable personality – fans were flabbergasted by the announcement.

One follower replied: "Are you bantering?" as another said: "This is ludicrous."

A third added: "Am I the only one who finds this funny and cringe?"

Hughes will officially reveal the, er, unique water bottle at a launch event in central London tomorrow, which will be streamed live on Facebook from 8.15am.

Hughes commented: "It's no secret that I shed a few tears on Love Island. Since leaving the show, I have been overwhelmed with the incredible love shown by fans of the show.

"Launching my own mineral water, infused with my own tears, is a chance for me to give something special back to those who have supported me since returning from the island."

L'Eau de Chris will be available to purchase here and retails at £2.