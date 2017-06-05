A video of an Indian-American girl, Ananya Vinay spelling "covfefe" – a word made famous by President Trump – on a CNN show has taken the internet by storm.

However, it was not the 12-year-old spelling out the meaningless word that surprised viewers, rather the comments that host Alisyn Camerota made when the girl – who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition – failed to correctly spell the word.

Things took an awkward turn towards the end of the interview when Camerota dismissed Vinay's attempts at spelling "covfefe" with a shocking comment.

"It's a nonsense word. So, we're not sure that its root is actually in Sanskrit, which is what you're probably, uh, used to using, so, I don't know. Anyway," the CNN host said sparking an outrage on Twitter.

Since the video of the interview was shared by comedian Jeremy McLellan, Furious viewers have been flocking to social media to call out the "stereotype".

"Reinforcing the Sanskrit stereotype on a champion of a Indian origin, really? How progressive @CNN?Ever stepped outside the USA for #Covfefe?" a Twitter user shared, while another wrote, "@CNN Are you proud of this racist exchange with a 12 year old? Who is the ignorant female working for you?"

"Sanskrit, a language used by less than 1% of ppl in India, is commonly used by 6th graders from Fresno, according to @CNN," another viewer shared.

"In the flow of criticising Trump they are disrespecting everyone.. even a 12 year kid and then sanskrit which is racism. Clearly CNN is fake," added a second, while another wrote, "That young girl accomplished something great and @CNN used her moment of personal victory to take a cheap shot at president they don't like."

12-year-old Ananya Vinay won the National Spelling Bee so naturally CNN had her on to spell "covfefe" and say some racist stuff to her. pic.twitter.com/Qirb8CpBV9 — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) June 3, 2017

The flurry of comments continued as people reacted to the show host's remarks at Vinay's ethnicity. The spell-bee champ, who is a California native, recently became the 13th Indian-American child to have won the prestigious competition.

While Roy won the completion by correctly spelling the word "marocain" in the last round, like many she struggled with the bizarre word "covfefe" that had cropped-up on one of Donald Trump's tweet.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!" the president later shared after his word had become a viral meme.