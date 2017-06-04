Celebrities are paying their respects to the victims of the London terror attack that has killed seven and left over 48 people injured.

According to reports, knife-wielding attackers went on a stabbing spree at Borough Market soon after they got out of a white van. Earlier the van had ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10pm on Saturday (3 June).

The deadly attack comes less than 24 hours before Grande's One Love concert. The concert was organised to raise money for those affected by the Manchester terror bombing that killed 22 people and left 59 others injured at her earlier concert on 22 May.

Grande is in the UK preparing for the gig scheduled to take place at Manchester on Sunday. On learning about the news, the songstress asked her followers to "pray for London".

Will.i.am, who is also scheduled to perform at the One Love Concert, shared an image of a heart with the word "London" on Instagram. "What's wrong with the world mama?" he captioned the image.

"My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we must stand together and not let this break us," Cara Delevingne told her 40 million followers on Instagram alongside a photo that shows what people in these situations must do to stay safe.

"Sending my thoughts and prays for London tonight stay safe," Katy Price, who cancelled the debut performance of her new single as a mark of respect, told her followers.

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who is in London at the moment, said that she could hear the sirens from the attack. Her boyfriend Stephen Bear wrote on Twitter: "Pray for London".

Praying for London â™¡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017