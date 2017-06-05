Ariana Grande sparked engagement rumours with boyfriend Mac Miller after she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger during the One Love Manchester on 4 June. While her emotional performance melted hearts across the world, the huge rock on her ring finger did not go unnoticed and soon fans started speculating that the singer may have been engaged to the Divine Feminine album maker.

"Wondering what this sparkler on @ArianaGrande's ring finger during the #OneLoveManchester concert," one fan wrote speculating about the 23-year-old Side To Side singer's relationship status. Few fans went a bit far to congratulate the songstress, who is being hailed for her selfless act of raising money for the victims.

Grande was all about love during the concert as her 25-year-old boyfriend Miller joined her on stage. The couple was soaked in love as they performed their new track "The Way" and Miller's single hit number "Dang!" during the show. They sealed their love with a kiss on stage. Her sparkly rock and their cute performance have led fans to believe that the couple has taken their relationship to a level higher.

"They talk about marriage all the time with each other, almost to the point where friends are rolling their eyes over it," a source told Hollywood Life.

Grande has won millions of hearts after her brave decision to perform in Manchester two weeks after the deadly terror attack during the concert that killed 22 people and injured 59 others. The show was organised to raise money for the benefit the victims and families affected by the terror attack.

While remembering her fans that lost their lives during her last concert at the Manchester Arena, the songstress broke down during her performance.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," she said in an official statement after the incident.