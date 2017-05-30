Ariana Grande is set to play at a concert in Manchester this Sunday (4 June) to raise money for the victims of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena, which claimed 22 lives.

The 23-year-old star will be joined by fellow pop icons Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams at the huge fundraising concert, called One Love Manchester.

The concert will take place at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on 4 June and will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.

After being left "broken" by the horrific terror attack committed by 23-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi on , Grande will perform for the charity concert.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Thursday 1 June at 10am from Ticketmaster.

The tickets will no doubt be hot property as a legion of stars are scheduled to perform, including One Direction fave Niall Horan, Usher and Take That. More acts are yet to be announced.

Grande told her 46.4m Twitter followers: "I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

She has since posted a tweet confirming the date and location of the upcoming concert.

The idea of the charity concert sits well with victims' families, with Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins saying: "When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.

"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, there are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable.

"Ariana Grande's team were very keen to come back to Manchester sooner rather than later."