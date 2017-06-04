Ariana Grande's benefit concert for victims of the Manchester bombing will go ahead, despite the attacks around London Bridge on Saturday night (3 June).

The One Love Manchester event at the Old Trafford cricket ground will raise funds for the victims of the terror attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

Grande's manager and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the concert will go ahead, despite three terrorists ploughing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing members of the public in nearby Borough Market.

In a statement Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, said: "We feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."

"All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that fear and hatred will never win. Today we stand together," he added.

Earlier today, Grande tweeted "Praying for London". She described herself as "broken" after a terror attack at her concert in Manchester left 22 people dead, including many children and teenagers.

Praying for London â™¡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

The 23-year-old singer will perform to 55,000 people, including more than 10,000 fans who were at her concert two weeks ago. Stars including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Coldplay will join her at the event, which sold out within 20 minutes of going on general sale.

Grande travelled to the UK on Friday (2 June) to visit her young injured fans at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.