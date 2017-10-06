Ariana Grande has opened up about her thought process in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack, saying that quitting her Dangerous Woman tour was "not an option".

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured dozens more when he detonated a bomb in the crowded foyer of the Manchester Arena shortly after Grande ended her Dangerous Woman Tour gig on 22 May .

In a new interview with Coveteur.com, the pop star reveals that she was able to stay defiant in the face of terror because she knew the tour was bigger than her.

"Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it's become more than just a show for us," she told the celebrity website.

Grande returned to the Manchester on 4 June to perform a benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

She was supported by stars including Miley Cyrus, Take That, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, who took the stage to help raise almost £3m. All proceeds from the event went to We Love Manchester fund, set up by the Red Cross. She was made an honorary citizen of Manchester as a thank you for her efforts.

Although the tribute concert was a success, Grande is still struggling to process what transpired at her show. She said: "We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show. I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through."

She credits the support of her fans for giving her the strength to push through. "They've definitely been my inspiration this whole time on this tour; [they] keep it going," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do that without their love, and motivation, or inspiration."