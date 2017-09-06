Ariel Winter has been the subject of much criticism over her outfit choices since becoming a global star, often parading her scantily clad ensembles on Instagram where she is sometimes dubbed a poor role model.

The Modern Family actress, 19, occasionally takes to Twitter or other forms of social media to vent her frustrations at the haters, and decided to write her latest views on the platform last night (5 September).

She wrote: "I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts... my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice... awkward af".

The comment was met with a varied response, including many hilarious memes suggesting that Winter wasn't telling the full truth, while others defended the actress.

One sympathetic follower replied: "It doesn't matter how big they are. Plus if you buy them for one part of your body they won't fit another. Try having a booty. It's a pain".

Another disagreed: "Sure. BS!!! You know exactly what you are wearing and doing. Its all part of your 'look at me' agenda. At least be real about it."

Someone else responded: "For someone who moans about her bits and bobs being noticed, you certainly do go on about them a lot". Another follower said: "Liar. We all know you love attention".

Winter was addressing paparazzi photos taken of her while out shopping with boyfriend Levi Meaden on the US public holiday Labor Day, embracing the good weather in a crop top and tiny denim shorts which displayed much of her behind.

The star, who lives with her 29-year-old actor boyfriend, took to Twitter in July to slam body shamers and reminded them that when it is summer, she is going to wear shorts.

She said: "Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts.

"It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, I'm obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes. Also, I'm not 'squeezing' into anything.

"My shorts fit me and everything I'm doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We're just living our lives. It's really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticising everything everyone does!!!!!" she continued.