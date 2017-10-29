Ariel Winter pulled it out of the bag for her Halloween costume this year, making an eye-popping statement at Matthew Morrison's 7th annual bash for the spooky holiday.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress pitched up to the Glee star's bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30.

The couple coordinated their costumes by dressing up as Leeloo and Korben Dallas from the classic movie, The Fifth Element.

Winter didn't fail to turn heads in the very revealing white halter-neck cut out costume teamed with white platforms and a bright orange wig, while Meaden wore a black bomber jacket with an orange T-shirt and black trousers popularised by Bruce Willis in the 1997 flick.

The actress completed her striking outfit with a full make-up look of pale skin and dramatic smoky eyes with false lashes.

Meaden shared some snaps of the fun night to his Instagram account, telling his followers in one group shot: ''Great time last night at@horrornights thanks to @unistudios for the experience! #universalhhn''.

One fan responded: ''Ariel rocking that wig! Yass ❤️'' as another wrote: ''Awwww too cute ''.

He also posted a shot of the couple in front of a door emblazoned with the word: ''Redrum'', made famous by horror movie The Shining.

Body confident Winter has remained defiant on her decision to wear revealing clothes, with a source close to her telling Hollywood Life that she plans to ignore online trolls.

They said: "Ariel tries to ignore all the haters as much as she can, but it does get to her sometimes. She's not going to stop posting whatever photos she wants though, and she knows that trolls are just an inevitable part of social media," the source told the website.

In September, Winter lashed out at online bullies for constantly criticising her revealing outfits. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear every day so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable. Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.''