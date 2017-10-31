Ariel Winter has gone all out this Halloween with not one, but two incredible costumes.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star wowed over the weekend by joining forces with boyfriend Levi Meaden as Leeloo and Korben Dallas from 90s movie The Fifth Element.

While Winter wowed in a white halter-neck cut out costume and orange wig, Meaden wore a black bomber jacket with an orange T-shirt and black trousers popularised by Bruce Willis in the 1997 flick.

But Winter took it to the next level with her second costume of choice, teaming up with 30-year-old Meaden yet again as a pair of sexy skeletons.

The California-born starlet shared a snap of the costumes to her 3.8m followers on Instagram with the caption: " #halloween", and sent her fans wild with her slick outfit of a black bodysuit, fishnet tights and very scary face paint.

One commenter wrote: "Cool costumes " while someone else said: "We get it ".

Many mentioned how Winter's hard work in the gym has been paying off, with one fan telling her: "You've worked hard for your body girl. Show it off". Another put: "You have really toned up, and it's evident! Congratulations."

Winter has been a great role model in terms of exercise to her young following, being spotted leaving the gym in Los Angeles several times in the past few weeks. She is also known to be a fan of weight-training and bodyweight exercises that build muscle, including planking.

Unable to please everyone, some followers weren't too impressed with the lack of clothing, with someone writing: "Cant see the costume. Always the same ariel with nothing on."

Winter has defended her wardrobe decisions relentlessly over the past year, with a source most recently telling Hollywood Life that she plans to ignore online trolls.

They said: "Ariel tries to ignore all the haters as much as she can, but it does get to her sometimes. She's not going to stop posting whatever photos she wants though, and she knows that trolls are just an inevitable part of social media."

In September, Winter lashed out at online bullies for constantly criticising her revealing outfits. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear every day so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable. Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.''