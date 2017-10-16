With well over three million Instagram followers, Ariel Winter is surely a popular celebrity on the internet. However, the popularity comes with a heavy price of online trolls as each of her posts receives not only accolades for her beauty but also scornful comments regarding her skimpy clothes and physical appearance.

The Modern Family actress has multiple times hit back at the online bullying. Recently, she shared one of her workout videos in which she is seen doing some thigh toning exercises. But many decided to look beyond that and accused her of "dying for attention".'

A source close to the 19-year-old actress has reportedly told Hollywood Life that she is not going to let these trolls affect her spirits and will continue to share her videos and photos on the image- sharing website.

"Ariel tries to ignore all the haters as much as she can, but it does get to her sometimes. She's not going to stop posting whatever photos she wants though, and she knows that trolls are just an inevitable part of social media," the source told the website.

"Dressing that way is disrespectful to other women, your boyfriend, and to your mom as well. You crave attention," one of her haters wrote on the workout video. "Desperately attention seeker and relationship full with stage," added another.

In September, Winter lashed out at online bullies for constantly criticising her revealing outfits. "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear every day so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable. Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that," the actress wrote.

The Hollywood Life source added that people need to get a life and leave the young starlet alone. "Ariel works really hard to stay in shape, and she's really proud of all that she's achieved — she looks and feels amazing. As far as she's concerned people trolling her Instagram need to get a life and leave her alone to live hers."