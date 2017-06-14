For Ariel Winter's fans, there's not a single dull day. The Modern Family actress recently shared a cryptic tweet asking her social media followers about the painful procedure of nipple piercing. Although the actress didn't reveal any plans of her own, her fans whipped themselves into a frenzy over her question.

"Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing? And feel no pain?" the 19-year-old actress asked on social media before adding, "asking for a friend".

Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing? And feel no pain? Asking for a friend..............ðŸ‘¹ — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 12, 2017

Whether or not it was for a friend, Twitter seemed to be more than happy to help Winter with her question. While many shared their personal experiences and suggestions, some seized the opportunity to poke fun and post sarcastic responses.

"It's like, you enjoy the critical comments you get. This action AGAIN, displays where your maturity level is," a Twitter user commented. While another tried to encourage Winter by saying, "I thought the pain was the badge of courage you got for being brave enough to do it."

As the flurry of comments continued, someone mocked, "Would you paint a mustache on the Mona Lisa? ... Just asking...for a friend."

"Wow the classy things people post on twitter," another comment read.

"Be friend of Ariel winter, they said, she's gonna be nice, that's what they said."

"Explain to me why anyone would get their nipple pierced?"

"Trying too hard for attention", were the other comments her tweet attracted.

Winter talked about being comfortable in her own skin in a recent interview. Not only did the teen star admit to undergoing a breast reduction surgery, she also claimed that she felt "so much better" after going under the knife.

"Before then, I didn't feel like myself, and everyone was so focused on my cleavage, so when I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body," she told Refinery29.

"But I've learned to not care about that as much. I'm comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all," the actress added.