A 26-year-old man from the US state of Arizona has been arrested after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend and killed her in front of her two children.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt Jonathan Howard said that the incident took place on Sunday (8 October) night at around 11pm (7am BST) when the victim Anjelica Moraga found her boyfriend Ricardo Miranda Garcia, in the parking lot of a club at 3400 South Central Avenue.

The duo got into an argument that turned so ugly that Garcia rammed his car into the woman's vehicle, while her children and two adults were inside, causing minor damage to her car.

However, sometime later when Moraga got out of her vehicle and was standing in the parking lot of the gentlemen's club T&A Cabaret, the accused intentionally ran over her and fled, AZFamily.com reported.

It is still not clear what the couple were arguing about. Police said that 28-year-old Moraga died of her injuries at a hospital.

Garcia was arrested after Moraga's family cornered him and beat him up before police arrived. He was held on a bail amount of $500,000 (£378,845) for one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault. The accused is expected to appear in court on 16 October.

Garcia reportedly has a history of stand-offs with the law dating back to 2014 that included charges of vandalism and resisting arrest.