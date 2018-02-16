A feature-length follow-up to 2015's viral short film Kung Fury is taking shape, with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger now signed up for the '80s nostalgia-fest alongside unlikely star Michael Fassbender and fellow '80s icon David Hasselhoff.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that Schwarzenegger will play the President of the United States in director David Sandberg's action-comedy, in which the Swedish filmmaker will also play the title role.

The original Kung Fury is an over-the-top pastiche of '80s clichés set an electronic dance soundtrack that pays homage to the low-budget martial arts movies and police action films of the era.

The film, which is available to watch in full on YouTube, became a viral hit in 2015 and has to date racked up more than 40 million views worldwide.

Sandberg wrote, produced and starred in the movie, playing Kung Fury himself - who is described as the "greatest damn cop of all time". The story involves time travelling, Adolf Hitler, a whole bunch of Nazis, a Tyrannosaurus Rex and some vikings.

Sandberg built is career on directing television adverts and music videos before deciding in 2012 to turn his eye to filmmaking. After using his own money to produce a trailer, he raised $200,000 (£142,000) to make a full 30-minute short film.

The film debuted at Cannes Film Festival.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned to acting full time in 2013 after his stint as governor of California began ten years earlier. Since his return he's starred in Escape Plan, The Expendables 3, Terminator Genisys, and Maggie, among others.

He's never portrayed the President before, but he was famously portrayed as the Commander-in-chief in 2007's The Simpsons Movie, voiced by Harry Shearer.