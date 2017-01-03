Arnold Schwarzenegger's catchphrase was finally revealed on Monday (2nd January) on the season premiere of the New Celebrity Apprentice. The movie star replaced former host Donald Trump's signature catchphrase for dismissing contestants – you're fired – with a cheeky call back to his popular movies like Terminator and Predator.

The 69-year-old actor narrowed down the firing to Jersey Shore's Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and TV host Carrie Keagan and said, "I really thought that Carrie, you participated the least in the whole thing. Maybe you've watched previous shows, [referring to former Apprentice host Donald Trump's run on the reality series] and those that were quiet stayed on for a longer period of time, but that's not the way I handle things. "

He continued, "Who is taking the most risk, is who it really comes down to. So therefore, Carrie, you are terminated. Now, get to the chopper."

Previously, the actor spoke about taking on President-Elect Trump's famous role in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Schwarzenegger's said, "I've been governor twice in California, and now to go and go to this is terrific for me. And for him, it's great to go from this to politics. The bottom line is, the country, America, where do you have the possibilities to do that many things? Only in America."

"This is a whole new challenge -- something that I've never done before, so this is really wonderful. And I think with the characters that they've picked there will be major drama," he added. Previously the Terminator Genisys actor also admitted that he wants higher rating than his predecessor, Trump.

Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Weekly, "I want my ratings a little higher than his [Trump's] was." The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.