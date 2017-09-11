A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman who had attended Bestival over the weekend was found dead.

Dorset Police were called in the early hours of 11 September following reports of a concern for welfare of a 25-year-old woman from London who had attended the festival at Lulworth Castle.

The woman's body was found in wooded area on the edge of the festival site following a search. The victim's family have been informed and the coroner has been notified.

An investigation is underway to establish how the woman died death and a cordon is in place on site while forensic examinations are being carried out.

A 28-year-old man from London has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of Dorset Police, said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body we have now launched an investigation into her death. We have specially-trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

"Enquiries are now underway to establish how she died. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

A spokesperson for the festival said: "Following today's news announcement, the team at Bestival are devastated to hear about this tragic news. We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman's family and friends."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:36. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

