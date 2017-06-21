Stephen Amell has become a victim of body shaming. The actor who plays the superhero on The CW's series Arrow usually sports a buffed up physique and constantly shares his workout videos, but a recent photo of him shows him with a bit of belly.

The Green Arrow actor shared a photo of himself and his cousin Robbie Amell dressed up in full Toronto Blue Jays uniforms at the Rogers Centre on 17 June on Twitter. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Thank you so much to the @BlueJays. Shagging balls with @RobbieAmell might've been the coolest thing we've ever done together."

While most fans lauded their "cool" experience, some Twitter users noted that Stephen's stomach was rather unflattering. A user commented, "Where is my Oliver? He is not fat like that! you need to work out!"

Another noted, "When u skip cardio bos sixpack is gone." A fan even shared a short clip of Oliver Queen working out and wrote, "Once upon a dream..."

Amell was quick to shut down the haters with a fiery comment on Twitter. He wrote, "So I take two months off after working non stop from July 2014 through April 2017... one photo shows up on the internet...And people take to my timeline to poke fun at my stomach from a long lens photo. Who the sweet (expletive) do you think you're tweeting at?!"

The 36-year-old noted that he could step into his Green Arrow suit today and wrote, "For the record, I could step into the GA suit today & kick more a*s then I did on Ninja Warrior. So take your shitty tweets elsewhere."

Robbie Amell, however, was having fun seeing Stephen all worked up and decided to poke fun at him. Robbie even replied to one of Stephen's tweets, jokingly calling him a "Fatty," to which Stephen replied with a picture of him showing off his abs and telling him that he is already ready for Arrow season 6.

The 6th season of Arrow premieres on 12 October at 8pm EST on The CW Network.