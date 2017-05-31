Arsenal are closing in on their first summer signing after agreeing a £6.8m ($8.7m) deal with Belgian club KAS Eupen for striker Henry Onyekuru.

The Gunners have been in talks with the striker and his current employers since last week in an attempt to beat competition from a number of their Premier League rivals - West Ham United and Everton - who also registered an interest in signing the forward.

Onyekuru confirmed that he will leave this summer following interest from Scottish champions Celtic during this year's January transfer window. Arsenal were said to be leading the chase and hold an advantage after a source close to player labeled him an ardent fan of the north London club.

"After the play-off, I will announce my decision. I have made my decision to leave. I have already agreed with Eupen that I am joining my new club after this season," Onyekuru said, as quoted by the Express.

According to Sky Sports, Arsene Wenger's side have won the race after agreeing a fee with the Belgian club. Onyekuru is yet to agree personal terms, which are still being discussed but the report states that it will be a formality as he is keen on a move.

The 19-year-old forward was the joint top-scorer in the Belgian league this season with 22 goals in 38 appearances and his impressive showing has earned him a call up to the Nigeria senior team. He is currently with his national team as they prepare for a friendly against Togo in Paris on Thursday (1 May).

Wenger's future at the club still remains unclear despite reports suggesting that the French coach has agreed to extend his stay at the club for two more seasons. Arsenal are expected to make a formal announcement with regards to his future on Wednesday (31 May).