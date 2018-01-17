Arsenal have told Borussia Dortmund they are ready to meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's €70m €70m (£62m, $86m) valuation in a deal that could be complete in the coming days, according to latest reports from Germany.

The Gunners have identified 28-year-old Aubameyang as their first-choice target to fill the void soon to be left by Alexis Sanchez – with the Chile international now expected to complete a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

On Monday [15 January], it was reported the Premier League side had held "productive talks" with the Bundesliga club, but German publication Kicker were quick to insist there has still been no official offer.

With the relationship between Dortmund and Aubameyang deteriorating, the Bundesliga club are again ready to listen to offers for the striker just as they did during last summer's transfer window and value their player at €70m.

Bild now report Arsenal are ready to meet that fee, adding the move could become official before the end of the week amid reports Aubameyang has already agreed personal terms with Arsene Wenger's side.

A €70m deal will see Arsenal break their record transfer on a striker for the second time in less than a year following Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Lyon during the summer transfer window. Despite discipline issues at the Westfalenstadion this term, Aubameyang remains prolific in front of goal having scored 21 times in 23 appearances in all competitions.

And the blow of losing Sanchez could be further softened by the end of the week with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in talks with the Gunners; offered as part of United's deal to take the Chilean to Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola, Mkhitaryan's agent, has confirmed discussions over a proposed swap but insists it is his client who holds the key to the deal going through. He told Sky Sports News: "Sanchez is part of Mkhi's deal. Not the other way around. Without him, Sanchez simply cannot go to United".

Arsenal are also in the running to sign Bordeaux starlet Malcom, although the Ligue 1 side remain adamant no deal for their player will be struck in January. The Gunners are also unlikely to try and bring in Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan and Malcom all during the same transfer window.