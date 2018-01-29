Arsenal will announce the arrival of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the day [Monday 29 January], according to latest reports from Germany.

After seeing two offers rejected by the Bundesliga club last week, Arsenal have now seen a €63m (£55.4m) offer accepted for the striker, who has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Aubameyang has agreed to a £180,000-a-week deal until 2021 that will see him reunited at the Emirates with former Dortmund teammate Henrik Mkhitaryan, who arrived at the club from Manchester United last week after a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.

With a fee and personal terms settled, Bild now report Aubameyang's arrival in north London will be confirmed by close of play on Monday.

Arsenal were initially reluctant to shatter their club record transfer fee for the second time in seven months, following Alexandre Lacazette's arrival from Lyon last summer. But after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc made it clear the club would not lower their demands for the 28-year-old, the Gunners have agreed to pay up just days before the January transfer window closes.

Aubameyang has played just one match so far in 2018 during a month when his future at the club has been under constant scrutiny. The Gabon international served an internal suspension, his third in the last 12 months, in a fixture against Wolfsburg on 14 January before he was omitted from the Dortmund squad the following week against Hertha Berlin.

He was recalled for Saturday's [27 January] Bundesliga clash against Freiburg but was booed by a section of Dortmund fans at the Westfalenstadion, who also unfurled a banner which read: "No player is bigger than our club.'

Aubameyang is poised to leave Dortmund having finished as their top scorer in each of their last three seasons, having notched 21 in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.