Arsenal are said to have submitted an offer to sign former midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup from Besiktas in the summer.

The Gunners sold the Netherlands-born Turkey international to the Super Lig club in 2012 for a reported fee of £500,000 ($691,495). He has since gone on to become a full international and has won two league titles with Besiktas in the last two seasons.

According to Turkish publication Milliyet, Arsenal have made an offer for Ozyakup and are hoping to bring him back to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Arsene Wenger's side can land him on a free transfer as his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who was appointed the skipper this campaign, is yet to agree a new deal with the reigning Turkish champions and the Milliyet report claims that it is because of the interest from clubs in Europe. Ozyakup is said to want to wait until the end of the season before deciding the next course of action in his career.

Arsenal have been linked with their former midfielder since last summer and are hoping to stave of interest from other clubs and bring him back to the Emirates. Wenger has lost Francis Coquelin to Valencia during the January transfer window and Mohamed Elneny has failed to impress on a consistent basis since arriving from FC Basel.

The French coach is looking for reinforcements in the defensive midfield department and Ozyakup could fit the bill as a ball playing deep lying midfielder. The Turkey international is a regular under Senol Gunes at Besiktas, but he is unlikely to be guaranteed a starting role at Arsenal with Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Jack Wilshere and Elneny currently fighting for the two positions in midfield.