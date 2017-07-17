Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that there will be more activity in the transfer market in the coming days, especially in the last two weeks and mostly in the final week of the transfer window. The Gunners have moved early in the market and have already completed the signing of two players - Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke and Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club-record transfer.

Both players were involved in the two pre-season friendlies in Australia, with Lacazette scoring just after coming on against Sydney FC in the first friendly. Meanwhile, Kolasinac was an imposing figure in both the games and Wenger insists that he can play both as a left-back and a left-wing back, depending on the formation the Gunners adopt.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of players, including Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar with a deal for the 21-year-old likely on the horizon. The club believe an offer that will exceed the £45m ($58m) mark, along with a contract offer worth £100,000 ($128,760) a week, will see the deal through.

Wenger insists that having the deals done quickly allows the players to familiarise themselves with the team and thereby help in the team building process.

"It is an advantage because you go into the new season and you have an idea of what the players are about, with whom they can integrate the team and do well - overall I think it is a huge advantage," Wenger told Arsenal Player. "Unfortunately we are not the only ones to decide the pace of the transfer market.

"If you look around, not a lot has happened since the start of the opening of the transfers but certainly a lot will happen in the final part, especially in the last two weeks and even more in the last week."