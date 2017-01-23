Arsenal are interested in signing 16-year-old Metz starlet Vincent Thill but face competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Thill has been attracting interest from a host of big European clubs and has already made his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Thill — who made history when he became the first player born in the new millennium to score an international goal for his country Luxembourg when he struck in a friendly against Nigeria — only signed his first professional contract with Metz in May last year but was soon linked with a move to Real Madrid. A report from Calciomercato, relayed by talkSPORT, claims that Arsenal and Bayern are the current frontrunners in the race for the starlet, who turns 17 next month.

Both clubs are reportedly in talks with Metz over signing Thill but the French outfit do not want to let the attacker, who operates best as a second striker, leave the Stade Saint-Symphorien. It is likely Thill would be loaned back to Metz if a deal was to go through.

Arsene Wenger's men have already signed one bright young talent this window; Cohen Brammall joined the Gunners from non-league outfit Hednesford in a deal worth £40,000. The 20-year-old full-back recently made his debut for Arsenal's Under-23 squad and will likely remain as part of the youth squad until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have also been busy snapping up players for the future this month with Hoffenheim pair Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule set to join the Bavarian giants in the summer. The two German internationals have been instrumental to Hoffenheim's success this season - Julian Nagelsmann's side are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga. Sule, a 21-year-old centre-back coveted by a host of clubs around Europe, has signed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena while Rudy, 26, put pen to paper on a three-year contract.