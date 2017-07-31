Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is expected to miss the Community Shield clash against Chelsea on Sunday (6 August) due to an ankle ligament injury. Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger appeared to suggest that the game with the Blues may also come too early for Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Gibbs and Lucas Perez after the quartet missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Emirates Cup due to different problems.

However, the France boss played down any injury concern over Alexandre Lacazette after the club record signing was replaced in the second half of the game with the La Liga side.

Coquelin was unavailable for the Sunday clash with the Spaniards after being forced off during Saturday's 5-2 victory over Benfica.

Wenger confirmed the blow on Sunday, with the midfielder facing a fitness test to assess his availability for the Community Shield clash against Chelsea.

"He looks like he has a scan tomorrow and I don't think he will be available for the weekend," Wenger confirmed at the press conference following Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla. "He doesn't look bad, but he will not be available. [It is an] ankle problem, ligament."

There is also a big question mark hanging over Sanchez's participation against Chelsea after the Chile international delayed his return to pre-season training due to illness.

The former Barcelona forward is set to come back to London on Monday but Wenger admitted that the Chilean and Mustafi may struggle to be fit for the start of the season, having enjoyed an extended break following their participation in the Confederations Cup.

"He [Sanchez] comes back on Monday night," Wenger said. "I don't know [whether he will miss the start of the season] you have to assess his physical state."

Speaking about Mustafi, Wenger added: "It depends. Mustafi has come back today and will have tests during the week. For the weekend [Community Shield], he will be short."

Gibbs and Lucas also missed the Emirates Cup amid speculation linking them with a summer move away from Arsenal. However, Wenger said that the left-back was unavailable due to illness while the Spanish forward is injured.

"He has been sick over the weekend," Wenger said when asked about Gibbs. "He was supposed to play for the reserves on Thursday night at Boreham Wood but couldn't play. At the moment he's not available."

When questioned about Perez, Wenger replied: "He is injured at the moment."

Meanwhile, Wenger provided better news on Lacazette after explaining that his decision to replace the striker in the second half of the game was not due to an injury,

"No, he was okay. I did take him off, but it was not because he was injured."

The Arsenal record signing is thus expected to lead the attack in the Community Shield clash against Chelsea after he scored a goal against Sevilla on his first start at the Emirates Stadium

"When he was involved, he was intelligent, he protected the ball well and he got his goal and I think it was an encouraging performance. He suffered a bit from the fact that we were a bit flat and that we were not dominating enough to get their service, but I think for him he was one of the few who had a positive game today," Wenger said.

"I don't know, it's very difficult, because sometimes it takes a few months, sometimes very little time. The only thing I must say with Lacazette, week after week he looks to adapt quickly but overall I think it will take him one or two months."