Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United's Luke Shaw despite Jose Mourinho recently confirming that the powers that be at Old Trafford were preparing to offer the defender a new long-term contract.

Shaw has endured a rather frustrating spell in Manchester since joining the Red Devils from Southampton in the summer of 2014, with injuries and an apparent falling-out with Mourinho condemning him to the sidelines for much of his time in the north west.

The seven-time England international is back in favour with Mourinho but Arsenal and Chelsea are still interested in prising him away from United, according to the Daily Mail, with talks over a new contract at Old Trafford yet to begin.

Shaw's current deal with United expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho, who saw fit to bench the 22-year-old in favour of Ashley Young as his side succumbed to a 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday (11 February), expects the United hierarchy to tie him down to fresh terms. Shaw's contract was due to run out this summer, but United activated their option to extend his deal by another year earlier this season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

"The natural consequence of it is that he will have his contract and he will be a United player for years," Mourinho told the media . "Luke is not about changing my mind, it's just the evolution or no evolution of his potential. It's just about that."

Chelsea are already well-stocked at left-back and have just signed Emerson Palmieri to act as competition for Marcos Alonso, but Arsenal are in desperate need of major defensive reinforcements.

With Nacho Monreal primarily operating as a centre-half and Sead Kolasinac failing to establish himself at The Emirates Stadium after a bright start, Arsene Wenger may see fit to delve into the transfer market for a new full-back in the summer.

Shaw could be available for something resembling a cut-price if he and United have not thrashed out an agreement over a new contract - with a matter of months left on his deal - but for now the full-back's primary focus rests on winning his place back in United's starting line-up for the FA Cup fifth round clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday evening (17 February).