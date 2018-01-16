Arsenal are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are also edging closer towards signing Bordeaux's Malcom in the January transfer window.

According to The Guardian, the Gunners have held "productive talks" with the Bundesliga outfit to secure the services of the Gabon international. The north London club are preparing for life without Alexis Sanchez, while Theo Walcott is also heading towards the exit door at the Emirates.

The former Barcelona man has less than six months left on his contract at the club and is expected to join Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window after City decided to end their interest in the Chilean international.

Meanwhile, Walcott, who has not started in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, is expected to join Everton.

With the England international and the 29-year-old heading for the exit door at the London club, the situation has forced Arsene Wenger to turn his attention towards Aubameyang and Malcom.

Earlier in November, Arsenal appointed Sven Mislintat as the head of recruitment, with the German arriving at the Emirates from Dortmund. He has an excellent track record and was credited for the signings of Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Mats Hummels and Ousmane Dembele, among others during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

Mislintat's glowing recommendation of Aubameyang has reportedly impressed the hierarchy at the English capital club, despite the player's off-field issues at Dortmund. The striker was dropped from the squad recently in their goalless draw against Wolfsburg due to disciplinary reasons, which has led the German club to sanction the forward's sale if they receive a fee of around €60m (£53.3m).

There is no doubting the striker's ability to find the net, however. Since arriving in Germany, he has been prolific, scoring 141 goals in 212 appearances.

Despite Wenger's reservations in bringing the 28-year-old to Arsenal in the mid-season transfer window, The Guardian claims Mislintat's input has been "key" in convincing the Frenchman to sanction the transfer.

In the past, the Premier League outfit felt that the African forward was not interested in making a switch to England. The situation has now changed and there is growing belief that Aubameyang could quit Dortmund for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also reportedly edging closer towards completing a deal for Malcom. The Guardian's report claims that the two clubs are expected to agree a deal of around £40m for the Brazilian.

According to reports, the Gunners seem set to replace Sanchez and Walcott with Aubameyang and Malcom, with the new signings costing them around £93.3m in January.