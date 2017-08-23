Arsenal's summer of departures continue with youth team midfielder Savvas Mourgos the latest to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Championship outfit Norwich City on a two-year deal.

The Greece Under-19 international joined the Gunners in the summer of 2014 and has been a regular in the youth setup. Mourgos made five appearances in midfield for the Arsenal U23 side last season scoring one goal.

The 19-year-old failed to break into the senior squad during his spell in north London and has now joined the Canaries for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal with an option to extend it for another year. He is expected to join the Championship side's U23 side who play the Stoke City reserves on Friday (25 August).

"Young midfielder Savvas Mourgos has signed for Norwich City in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee," a statement on Arsenal's official site read.

Mourgos is the 15th player to leave the Gunners this summer either on loan or a permanent basis. Arsene Wenger made it clear that he wants to trim the squad and the club have begun allowing players from the first-team and youth team to leave.

Ismael Bennacer joined Empoli earlier in the week, while Chuba Akpom and Jon Toral have also been linked with moves away this summer. A number of other first-team players are also expected to leave with Wenger unhappy with the high numbers in the senior squad.

Arsenal U23 midfielder Marcus McGuane, meanwhile, is a player the Gunners do not want to lose, but are in danger of doing so as Juventus and Manchester United are keen to sign the 18-year-old. The midfielder is highly rated by the coaches at London Colney and the club are looking to tie him down to a new deal at the earliest.

According to the Independent, Juventus are leading the race to sign McGuane, who is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners. Apart from the Italians, Premier League outfits Untied and Manchester City are said to be monitoring the situation while a number of clubs in the Championship are also interested.

McGuane has been with Arsenal since he was six years old and the club will hope they can agree a new deal with the midfielder to ward off interest from Europe's big guns. Last season's England U18 captain is tipped to follow Reiss Nelson, who impressed during pre-season, to the first-team.