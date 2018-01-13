Arsenal have completed their third January deal after confirming defender Tafari Moore's departure on loan to Wycombe Wanderers on Friday (12 January). The other two deals of the winter transfer window have been the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos and the departure of Francis Coquelin.

"Young right back Tafari Moore has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season," read a statement on Arsenal's official site.

The 20-year-old right-back will spend the second half of the campaign with The Chairboys with his contract lasting until 31 May. Moore was a bit part player for the reserves this campaign making just three appearances for the Arsenal Under-23's in Premier League 2.

The England youth international spent last season on loan at FC Utrecht in the Netherlands making 26 appearances for the Dutch side. Moore's contract with the Gunners will expire in the summer and with no new deal forthcoming, the loan is likely to serve as an audition to earn himself permanent move away from north London when the current campaign concludes.

Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth was delighted to have landed the Arsenal defender, who has been with the Gunners since he was 12-years-old. The London-born defender is expected to go straight into the squad for their League Two game against Colchester United on Saturday (13 January).

"We've picked up a few too many injuries in defence recently so there was an opportunity to move into the loan market and I'm really pleased to have brought Tafari in for the rest of the season," Ainsworth was quoted as saying on Wanders' official site.

"He's trained with us this week and proved himself to be a very talented defender who will also be a threat going forward.

"We've been proud to have played our part in the development of a few young loanees over the past few seasons, giving several players their EFL debut, and we hope Tafari will be another success story," he added.