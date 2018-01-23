Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Lucas Moura, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Lucas is hoping to leave PSG before the end of the month and the Ligue 1 leaders are willing to sell him in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements and allow them scope for future transfers.

The former Sao Paulo star has not made a start for Unai Emery's side this season and his last appearance came against Strasbourg in December - a mere eight minute cameo in a game that was already all but over.

With Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler all ahead of him in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, Lucas has set his sights on pastures new and expects PSG to let him leave before the end of the month amid interest from a host of English clubs:

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so," Lucas told ESPN last week. "With what the coach has said, it looks like this is the end of my Paris story.

"I have offers but I cannot talk about them. I like English football very much, it is truly one of the best leagues in the world."

Lucas, although not on the level of Sanchez, would certainly prove to be an adequate replacement for Theo Walcott, who joined left Arsenal to join Everton for around £20m last week. Arsene Wenger's men are said to be more willing to complete a loan deal for the winger, though it remains to be seen if they can tempt PSG to part with him on a temporary basis, such is their need to recoup funds after a summer of extraordinary spending.

Tottenham and United were both heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who has little hope of going to Russia with Brazil for this summer's World Cup, but Arsenal are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the attacker as they bid to prepare for life without Alexis Sanchez, who is set to be confirmed as a Manchester United player.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is primed to join the Gunners as part of the deal that will see Sanchez join United, while Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also expected to join Arsenal before the end of the month.

Tottenham had reportedly contacted PSG over a potential £22m deal for Lucas last week but Mauricio Pochettino's men are now focusing their efforts on Bordeaux's Malcom, another player said to be on Arsenal's radar.