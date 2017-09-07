France Under-21 international Yann Karamoh has revealed he rejected Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old joined the Italian side on a two-year loan deal from Caen. The deal includes an obligation for the Nerazzuri to sign the forward on a permanent transfer after the end of his loan spell.

Karamoh scored five goals and registered four assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Caen in the 2016/17 season. His form saw him attract interest from PSG, while Arsenal contacted his agent over possibility of signing him.

Apart from PSG and the Gunners, Karamoh was also wanted by French champions AS Monaco and their league rivals Lyon.

The teenager rejected the two clubs, along with the Paris outfit and the north London club and completed a switch to San Siro on 31 August. He stressed the better quality of football in Italy convinced him to join Inter.

"I've come to a new team and for me it's important that they're betting on me. PSG were waiting to make a move for me, and Arsenal contacted my agents," Karamoh told Premium Sport, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"There was also interest from Monaco and Lyon, but I decided to come here. Italian football is new for me, there's much more quality here than in France, you could see that last year in Monaco-Juventus [the Champions League semi-final won 4-1 on aggregate by the Italians]."

Karamoh is not the first player to snub advances from Arsenal in the recently concluded summer transfer window. Monaco's Thomas Lemar and his former club teammate Kylian Mbappe have revealed they rejected the Emirates club. Lemar continued with the Ligue 1 winners, while Mbappe made a switch to PSG on a loan.