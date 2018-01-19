Arsenalare reportedly planning to use their striker Olivier Giroud as a part of the player-plus-cash deal that will see them signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners are interested in signing the Gabon international to bolster their attacking division for the second half of the 2017/18 season. Arsene Wenger has already sanctioned the sale of two players - Francis Coquelin to Valencia and Theo Walcott to Everton – in the January transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez will follow Walcott to leave the north London club in the winter transfer market. The Chilean international is expected to complete a switch to Manchester United and as a part of the deal, the Red Devils attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will move in the opposite direction.

The Frenchman confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, 18 January that a swap deal involving Sanchez and Mkhitaryan is "likely" to be completed. He even stressed the ex-Dortmund star's wage demands should not be an issue for the Emirates club.

With Walcott's exit and Sanchez closing in on completing a move away from Arsenal, Wenger is keen on strengthening his side's strike force by bringing in a new player to the club in the mid-season transfer window.

Aubameyang has been identified as a transfer target by the Premier League outfit. Dortmund make a trip to face Hertha Berlin in the next Bundesliga clash on Friday and the 28-year-old has already been left out of the squad, according to the German publication Bild.

In addition to this, Sky Sport Italia claims the striker has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal. It is believed that Dortmund frontman has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners worth €10m-a-year (£8.8m, $12.3m) – or just over €190,000 a-week.

Arsenal are ready to allow Giroud leave the club, which will see them secure Aubameyang's signature. Wenger even refused to discuss the possibility of the player-plus-cash deal involving the Gunners and Peter Stoger's side.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has already asked Wenger to include his compatriot as a part of the swap deal. The France international was open to the idea of making a switch to Signal Iduna Park last summer. He has been provided with another opportunity to secure a move to Dortmund.

Aubameyang was absent when the teams were being announced for the league clash against Wolfsburg, which ended in a goalless draw. Dortmund suspended the African striker for disciplinary reasons.

It is not the first time the player has been suspended by the German club. Wenger stressed "character can be very positive" when asked about Aubameyang's attitude as he continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

"Character can be a very positive note and it can be a very negative note. I believe overall you look at the achievements of a player during his career and usually, when a career has been very positive, the character has been used in a positive way," Arsenal manager explained.

A swap deal for Sanchez and Mkhitaryan is edging closer towards completion, while the Gunners are looking for another swap deal between Aubameyang and Giroud. Should the double-swap take shape, Wenger's side could complete four deals after Coquelin and Walcott sealed a transfer away from Arsenal in January.