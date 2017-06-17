Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck believes that centre midfield is the ideal position for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the future as he has all the qualities required to excel in that position.

The 23-year-old has previously maintained that he wants to play in midfield and was recently used in that position by England manager Gareth Southgate in their 3-2 loss to France in an international friendly.

Chamberlain was used as a wing-back following the Gunners' move to a back three and excelled in that position by making darting runs through the wings. His versatility is his biggest asset and has been used in a number of positions. commanding success in each of them.

All eyes will now be on his contract situation, which expires next season, especially with clubs like Liverpool interested in his signature. He has reportedly agreed a new deal at the club and is waiting to put pen to paper before confirming his decision.

The former Southampton man, who is entering the most important years of his career, is confident that he can progress further at Arsenal, with Wenger keeping faith in the midfielder to take the next step. The England international had a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring six goals and assisting 11 in 45 appearances for the club in all competitions.

"With the quality he has and with his ability on the ball... I'd say centre mid," Welbeck told Arsenal's official website when asked about Chamberlain's best position. "I feel like he's got the ability. I like it when he gets the ball in central mid, he knows that I can run in behind and he can play the ball over the top.

"He's got that in his locker and that's something that if we're in training, we look forward to doing... if he stands somebody up in the centre of midfield and goes past them, they're not getting the ball back.

"He's so powerful and quick with the ball. He's got an eye for a pass too, so it's centre of midfield for me."