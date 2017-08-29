Arsenal have denied speculation suggesting that Alexis Sanchez has handed in an official transfer request to force a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Multiple reports on Monday night (28 August) suggested that the Chilean had asked for a move via the official channels despite Arsene Wenger making it clear that Sanchez will not be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The Chile international has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and has thus far refused to put pen to paper on a new deal despite the Gunners being ready to make him one of top earners in the Premier League. Manchester City are keen on signing him and are likely to make another attempt before the end of the transfer window on Thursday (31 August).

Sanchez made his first appearance of the season during Arsenal's humiliating 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday (27 August). He has been sidelined with injury and his lack of pre-season showed during the game as he failed to make the desired impact similar to the rest of the players on the pitch at Anfield.

He cut a dejected figure on the pitch and off it as the Reds ran riot and talks about a potential departure gathered pace after the final whistle was blown. Despite constant interest from clubs in England and abroad, the Chilean has looked focused in training with Wenger even suggesting that Sanchez has a deep desire to remain at the club.

The Sanchez transfer saga is certain to roll on until the end the last day of the transfer window, but Arsenal, according to Sky Sports, have made it clear that there has been no official transfer request handed in by the player. The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Chile for their double-header World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay and Bolivia.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expecting activity in terms of transfers before the end of the transfer window and despite calls for Wenger to make further additions the focus continues to remain on potential outgoings. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is close to joining Chelsea after reports suggested that the two clubs had agreed a fee, while Shkodran Mustafi continues to be linked with a move to Inter Milan.

,