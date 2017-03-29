Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez would be the perfect replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea, if the Belgium winger joins Real Madrid this summer, according to former Premier League defender Tony Gale. The future of Sanchez and Hazard is expected to be among the hot topics during the summer transfer window at the end of the campaign, with both players linked with moves away from their respective clubs.

Marca have reported that Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders are open to offers for Hazard from Real. The former Lille wideman is contracted to the Stamford Bridge club until 2020 with Roman Abramovich hoping to keep him from the clutches of the Bernabeu club by committing to investing £173m in the summer to improve a squad which is set to romp to the title.

Ex-Real president Ramon Calderon expects his former club to break the bank for Hazard, having broken the world transfer record in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Calderon believes an offer of £100m likely to be forthcoming in order to make Hazard the latest Galactico in the Spanish capital.

Uncertainty over Hazard's future has led to reports from The Guardian that Chelsea have made Sanchez their main summer transfer target this summer. The Chile international is stalling over a new deal at Arsenal as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his deal in North London.

The Evening Standard understand Arsene Wenger's side will demand £50m from Chelsea for their star player, despite him being less than 16 months away from being available on a free. Sanchez's silence over his future has led many to suspect he will look to leave Arsenal when the transfer market re-opens, amid the club's dwindling fortunes this term.

And according to former Fulham and West Ham United player Gale, Sanchez would be the ideal replacement for Hazard if he ends up moving to Spain. "If the transfer market starts moving and Eden Hazard goes to Real Madrid and then you've got to replace him, who's the perfect replacement? Well that would be Alexis Sanchez," the 57-year-old told Sky Sports. "But would Arsenal sell him to Chelsea? I'm not so sure about that, selling him to one of their closest rivals and a London rival at that.

"I couldn't really see it happening, but money talks and if his contract's running out and they don't renew the contract he becomes worth less as the contract goes on, and Chelsea offer the money that might come up, funnier things have happened but the Arsenal fans would be livid."